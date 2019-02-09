Try 1 month for 99¢
Rico Devaris Evans

WATERLOO -- A local man was arrested after police say he ran from an officer, tried wrestling him to the ground and threatened to kill him.

Rico Devaris Evans, 30, who is listed as homeless in the report, was arrested Friday at 617 Stokes Drive and charged with first-degree harassment, assault on a police officer, passing too near a bridge intersection, interference with official acts and driving while license suspended, as well as on a warrant for escaping custody.

Waterloo Police say an officer attempted to stop Evans for passing another vehicle too close to a bridge, but when Evans pulled his vehicle over he hopped out and ran, ignoring commands to stop.

Police say Evans fell down at one point during the foot chase, and when the officer tried detaining him he wrapped the officer up in his arms and tried throwing him on the ground while threatening to kill the officer, according to a police report.

Evans then ran into 617 Stokes Drive, hid in a bathroom and continued refusing commands from the officer, according to police.

Evans remained in the Black Hawk County Jail as of Saturday on a no-bond hold, according to online records.

