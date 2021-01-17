 Skip to main content
Man arrested for video threatening Black Hawk deputy with gun
Man arrested for video threatening Black Hawk deputy with gun

Chandrique Yarquez Day

Chandrique Yarquez Day

WATERLOO --A Cedar Rapids man was arrested after he allegedly made a video of himself holding a gun and threatening to shoot a Black Hawk County sheriff's deputy.

Deputies arrested Chandrique Yarquez Day, 20, formerly of Waterloo, for felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities allege Day made the video on Oct. 26, showing a handgun fitted with a laser-aim device. Police said the weapon was seized the following day after Day was involved in a pursuit with Marion police.

Day is also awaiting trial for allegedly shooting Chad Lee during a 2 a.m. Aug. 2 gunfight on in the 100 block of Argyle Street and for gun charges after his DNA was found on a firearm found in an April 2018 search.

His bond is set at $100,000.

