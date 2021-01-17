Man arrested for video threatening Black Hawk deputy with gun

WATERLOO --A Cedar Rapids man was arrested after he allegedly made a video of himself holding a gun and threatening to shoot a Black Hawk County sheriff's deputy.
Deputies arrested Chandrique Yarquez Day, 20, formerly of Waterloo, for felon in possession of a firearm.
Authorities allege Day made the video on Oct. 26, showing a handgun fitted with a laser-aim device. Police said the weapon was seized the following day after Day was involved in a pursuit with Marion police.
Day is also awaiting trial for allegedly shooting Chad Lee during a 2 a.m. Aug. 2 gunfight on in the 100 block of Argyle Street and for gun charges after his DNA was found on a firearm found in an April 2018 search.
His bond is set at $100,000.