WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal a vehicle from a dealership and damaging other vehicles around it in the process.

Police said Patrick John Cafferty had his eye on a tan 2018 Subaru Outback at C&S Car Co. on Washington Street. So he returned after the lot was closed -- at about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 28 -- and climbed in.

But the vehicle he wanted was blocked in by other cars.

So he used the tan Outback to push a black Outback out of the way. In doing so, he damaged both Outbacks as well as four other vehicles, causing more than $1,500 worth of damage, according to court records.

Police identified Cafferty, 35, from a surveillance video, and on Tuesday he was arrested for trespassing and second-degree criminal mischief. Bond was set at $6,000.

