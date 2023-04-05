WATERLOO --- One person has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a historic downtown apartment building Tuesday afternoon.

Waterloo police arrested Jaden Carl Henson, 18, for second-degree criminal mischief, a felony. Bond was set at $5,000.

Authorities allege Henson spray painted a maintenance room at Hotel President, 500 Sycamore St. and other locations around the historic building and the roof.

Staff at the building found him huffing paint in a ninth-floor utility room, and he ran off. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.

When police detained Henson and placed him in handcuffs, they noticed he had spray paint on his hands, according to court records. He allegedly told police he spray painted the walls to “let out anger.”

The building was constructed in 1929 as a nine-story luxury hotel and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2017. it is currently operated as senior housing.

