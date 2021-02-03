 Skip to main content
Man arrested for van fire hitched ride in laundry truck -- right to police station
Man arrested for van fire hitched ride in laundry truck -- right to police station

WATERLOO – A Mount Auburn man who was staying in a van has been arrested for a Tuesday morning fire that damaged a Waterloo union office.

Waterloo police arrested Dennis Duane Kramer Jr., 42, for second-degree arson, carrying weapons and possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $18,000.

Dennis Duane Kramer Jr.

Kramer told police he used a torch lighter to ignite a visor in a Chrysler Town and County van to stay warm, according to court records. The visor was still attached to the vehicle, which was parked in a corner behind the Black Hawk Labor Temple, 1659 Burton Ave.

He then lit cardboard inside the van and was in and out of sleep, records state.

The fire gutted the vehicle. Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguished the flames before they could spread further, but heat from the burning van melted siding on the union building.

Kramer wasn’t injured. He fled the van and jumped into the back of a passing laundry service cargo truck. The truck driver drove to the Waterloo Police Department and alerted officers to his uninvited passenger.

Police found a bag of methamphetamine in Kramer’s jacket pocket, and he was carrying a knife with a blade longer than 8 inches, according to court records.

Kramer was also detained on a warrant for allegedly missing a court date for a meth charge stemming from a March 16 traffic stop, court records state.

