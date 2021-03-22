Man arrested for using sick grandmother's check to buy vehicle

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly using his grandmother’s account to buy a vehicle.
Waterloo police arrested Shane Brian Kirby, 51, on Thursday for first-degree theft. He was later released from jail pending trial.
Support Local Journalism
Investigators said they received a report that Kirby had been using his grandmother’s checks without her permission, and on Aug. 7, 2019, he allegedly purchased a vehicle for $30,571.
At the time of the purchase, the grandmother was in a medically induced coma, according to court records. She died in May, records state.
Court records show Kirby is also awaiting trial for theft charges for allegedly driving off with an acquaintance’s vehicle trailer for Evansdale in December.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.