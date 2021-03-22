 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested for using sick grandmother's check to buy vehicle
0 comments
breaking top story

Man arrested for using sick grandmother's check to buy vehicle

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly using his grandmother’s account to buy a vehicle.

Waterloo police arrested Shane Brian Kirby, 51, on Thursday for first-degree theft. He was later released from jail pending trial.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Investigators said they received a report that Kirby had been using his grandmother’s checks without her permission, and on Aug. 7, 2019, he allegedly purchased a vehicle for $30,571.

At the time of the purchase, the grandmother was in a medically induced coma, according to court records. She died in May, records state.

Court records show Kirby is also awaiting trial for theft charges for allegedly driving off with an acquaintance’s vehicle trailer for Evansdale in December.

Covid-19 vaccination info
Get a 6-month digital subscription for $19.99
clip art squad cars
0 comments
1
1
0
0
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News