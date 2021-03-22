Man arrested for using sick grandmother's check to buy vehicle

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly using his grandmother’s account to buy a vehicle.

Waterloo police arrested Shane Brian Kirby, 51, on Thursday for first-degree theft. He was later released from jail pending trial.

Investigators said they received a report that Kirby had been using his grandmother’s checks without her permission, and on Aug. 7, 2019, he allegedly purchased a vehicle for $30,571.

At the time of the purchase, the grandmother was in a medically induced coma, according to court records. She died in May, records state.

Court records show Kirby is also awaiting trial for theft charges for allegedly driving off with an acquaintance’s vehicle trailer for Evansdale in December.

