Man arrested for using bad checks to buy cars

Crime scene
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after allegedly bouncing checks for two cars at a dealership in December.

Authorities allege Devonta Cortez Parker Johnson, 20, wrote a check to John Deery dealership in Cedar Falls when he bought a $21,000 Nissan Titan pickup truck on Dec. 11. He also gave the business another check for an acquaintance who was buying a $11,900 Cadillac SRX on the same day.

Officials later learned the bank account didn’t contain enough money to cover the checks. Both vehicles were then listed as stolen and later recovered, according to court records.

On Thursday, Johnson was arrested for two counts of first-degree theft. He was released pending trial.

