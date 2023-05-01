WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to set a vehicle on fire.

Authorities allege Antonio Gibson got in an argument with an acquaintance who was giving him a ride in a Buick LeSabre on Thursday night. During the argument, he allegedly punched the windshield, cracking it.

They drove to a Lafayette Street home, where another argument followed, and he walked out of the house. A short time later, a witness spotted him trying to light a fire in the LeSabre’s passenger compartment, court records state.

Investigators found burn marks on the upholstery and smelled liquor had been poured on the top of the vehicle and the driver’s seat.

Police arrested Gibson, 26, 1306 W. Donald St., on Friday for third-degree arson and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Bond was set at $10,000.

