WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to set fire to a mobile home during a domestic dispute on Sunday.
Matthew Brian Holschlag, 37, of 3313 Covina Drive, was arrested for first-degree arson, domestic assault with strangulation, second-degree criminal mischief and two counts of first-degree harassment.
Police allege Holschlag was upset with his mother because she came home late from work. He allegedly assaulted her, and when police tried to contact him at their mobile home, he broke windows and a TV, causing more than $1,500 in damage.
Holschlag also allegedly threatened to shoot a male officer if he came any closer, and he placed towels in the oven and turned on the gas burners in an attempt to start a fire, according to court records.
After he was detained, he threatened to kidnap and kill the female officer who drove him to the Black Hawk County Jail.
