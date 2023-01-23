Man arrested for throwing bike at woman

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly hurling a bike at a woman and punching her in July.

Bond for Shaikim Shakile Bolden, 28, of 612 Rhey St., was set at $20,000 when he was arrested on Saturday on a warrant for willful injury causing serious injury.

Authorities allege Bolden threw a children’s bicycle at Heaven Sliekers and then punched her in the face and knocked her to the ground on Camelot Drive on July 29. Sliekers was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and was treated for facial fractures and a broken jew, according to court records.