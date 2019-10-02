{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman’s head on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to 527 Locust St. around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, and witnesses told police they saw a man with a handgun load a round into the chamber and point the weapon at the woman telling her “I am going to shoot you.”

Police found a .22-caliber Ruger pistol, and Deontae Devon Ray Thurmond, 27, of 527 Locust St., was arrested for intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Court records allege Thurmond is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a 2012 burglary conviction in Minnesota.

