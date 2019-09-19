CEDAR FALLS – A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening children with what appeared to be a handgun in Cedar Falls in April.
Some of the children ran for fear of their safety, and investigators later recovered a BB gun designed to look like a Glock pistol, according to court records.
Cedar Falls police arrested Aaron James John Riepe, 18, who has addresses listed in Waterloo and Evansdale, on Thursday on six counts each of simple assault and second-degree harassment --- one count for each of the six children. He was later released from jail.
The incident happened the 1800 block of West Eight Street, where Riepe was living at the time, according to court records. Police allege Riepe pulled the weapon from a vehicle and pointed it at a group of children, ages 9 to 13 years old, around 3:55 p.m. April 11, records state. He verbally threatened to shoot them and then climbed into a vehicle that left the area, records state.
Police later seized the air gun following an incident in Waterloo.
