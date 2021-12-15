 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man arrested for threatening to attack Animal Control officer in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Waterloo resident faces charges after allegedly threatening an Animal Control officer.

Authorities said the officer was at 1924 City View St. to investigate an animal complaint around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The resident, Terrance Fitzpatrick Hackett, 44, allegedly threatened to assault the Animal Control employee and then walked away from a police officer who was called to investigate the assault complaint.

Hackett was arrested for misdemeanor assault and interference. He was released on a promise to appear.

5 months for $5
clip art squad cars
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News