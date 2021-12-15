Man arrested for threatening to attack Animal Control officer in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Waterloo resident faces charges after allegedly threatening an Animal Control officer.
Authorities said the officer was at 1924 City View St. to investigate an animal complaint around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
The resident, Terrance Fitzpatrick Hackett, 44, allegedly threatened to assault the Animal Control employee and then walked away from a police officer who was called to investigate the assault complaint.
Hackett was arrested for misdemeanor assault and interference. He was released on a promise to appear.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
