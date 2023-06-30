WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly aiming a bow and arrow at a car that parked in front of his home.

Police arrested Jerry Randall Denney, 48, on a warrant for assault with a weapon.

When he was being taken into custody, he allegedly struggled with officers while a carrying a loaded .380-caliber Taurus handgun in his pocket, which netted him additional charges of assault on a peace officer and interference while armed.

Bond was set at $7,000.

According to court records, a neighbor had pulled in front of Denney’s home at 911 Newton St. on June 23 because there weren’t any spaces available in front of her own home to park.

Denney allegedly drew back the string on a bow and pointed the arrow toward her vehicle. The woman drove away, and another neighbor who witnessed the incident yelled at him not to shoot, records state. He then went back inside.

On Wednesday night, officers went to Denney’s home to arrest him on a warrant in connection with the bow and arrow encounter. He allegedly pulled away from police and said he had to grab his medication and empty his pockets. He also told police he had a gun in his pocket and reached for his pocket, ignoring officers’ commands to the contrary.

Police used a Taser and Denney was taken to the ground where he allegedly bit an officer on the arm, according to court records.

Best county to retire in every state Best county to retire in every state Alabama: Lauderdale County Alaska: Matanuska-Susitna Borough Arizona: Pima County Arkansas: Sharp County California: Marin County Colorado: Huerfano County Connecticut: Middlesex County Delaware: Sussex County Florida: Sarasota County Georgia: Union County Hawaii: Honolulu County Idaho: Lemhi County Illinois: Hancock County Indiana: Warrick County Iowa: Dickinson County Kansas: Greenwood County Kentucky: Lyon County Louisiana: Jefferson Davis Parish Maine: Hancock County Maryland: Worcester County Massachusetts: Barnstable County Michigan: Leelanau County Minnesota: Big Stone County Mississippi: Winston County Missouri: Stone County Montana: Ravalli County Nebraska: Thayer County Nevada: Douglas County New Hampshire: Carroll County New Jersey: Cape May County New Mexico: Lincoln County New York: Nassau County North Carolina: Carteret County North Dakota: Barnes County Ohio: Ottawa County Oklahoma: Delaware County Oregon: Curry County Pennsylvania: Montour County Rhode Island: Washington County South Carolina: Beaufort County South Dakota: Hutchinson County Tennessee: Sullivan County Texas: Sabine County Utah: Washington County Vermont: Windham County Virginia: Lancaster County Washington: San Juan County West Virginia: Summers County Wisconsin: Vilas County Wyoming: Washakie County Arkansas: Sharp County Colorado: Huerfano County