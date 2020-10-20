Man arrested for threatening ex with gun

DUNKERTON – A Charles City man has been arrested for allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend and holding her against her will in rural Dunkerton in July.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested John Omri Bliss, 39, on Sunday for felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated domestic assault, false imprisonment and obstruction of emergency communications.

According to court records Bliss and the woman were at a friend’s home in the 5300 block of East Cedar Wapsi Road on July 7 when an argument broke out. The woman attempted to leave, but Bliss allegedly dragged her out of her vehicle by her hair, put her in another vehicle and took her keys and her cell phone.

Over several hours, he beat her, held a knife to her neck, put a gun in her mouth and threatened to kill her, according to court records. He also fired shots in the air.

Bliss is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2011 burglary conviction in Bremer County, according to court records.

