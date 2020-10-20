 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested for threatening ex with gun
0 comments
top story

Man arrested for threatening ex with gun

{{featured_button_text}}
John Omri Bliss

John Omri Bliss

DUNKERTON – A Charles City man has been arrested for allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend and holding her against her will in rural Dunkerton in July.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested John Omri Bliss, 39, on Sunday for felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated domestic assault, false imprisonment and obstruction of emergency communications.

According to court records Bliss and the woman were at a friend’s home in the 5300 block of East Cedar Wapsi Road on July 7 when an argument broke out. The woman attempted to leave, but Bliss allegedly dragged her out of her vehicle by her hair, put her in another vehicle and took her keys and her cell phone.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

Over several hours, he beat her, held a knife to her neck, put a gun in her mouth and threatened to kill her, according to court records. He also fired shots in the air.

Bliss is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2011 burglary conviction in Bremer County, according to court records.

Memorable stories of 2019

Our memorable stories of 2019

News and sports reporters share our favorite stories of the year.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News