Man arrested for threatening ex with gun

DUNKERTON – A Charles City man has been arrested for allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend and holding her against her will in rural Dunkerton in July.
Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested John Omri Bliss, 39, on Sunday for felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated domestic assault, false imprisonment and obstruction of emergency communications.
According to court records Bliss and the woman were at a friend’s home in the 5300 block of East Cedar Wapsi Road on July 7 when an argument broke out. The woman attempted to leave, but Bliss allegedly dragged her out of her vehicle by her hair, put her in another vehicle and took her keys and her cell phone.
Support Local Journalism
Over several hours, he beat her, held a knife to her neck, put a gun in her mouth and threatened to kill her, according to court records. He also fired shots in the air.
Bliss is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2011 burglary conviction in Bremer County, according to court records.
Memorable stories of 2019
Our memorable stories of 2019
News and sports reporters share our favorite stories of the year.
My favorite stories for the year are a mix of human triumph and tragedy. The human spirit never ceases to amaze me, and I'm drawn to writing s…
Longtime Sports Editor Doug Newhoff shares some of the most memorable features he wrote this year.
It wasn't always the most important news of the day that stood out to me this year. For the most part, these stories were the ones that remind…
My favorite stories from this year is a list of champions, both on and off the football field and wrestling mat.
Call me fickle, but when I’m working on an article, it’s always my favorite. After a year of “favorites,” it was hard to narrow down my top fi…
2019 was a big year for emotional trials and breaking news. Here are some of the more memorable photos and reports from the year:
Covering athletics over the past decade, Nick Petaros says he continues to be impressed by the bonds formed within teammates and families thro…
From racial injustice to political candidates and everything in between, here are a few of my favorite stories from 2019.
Many of my most memorable stories shed light on dark times, from those who are less fortunate and how they gain strength to the impact of thos…
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.