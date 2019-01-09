WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a liquor store on Tuesday.
Police said when the clerk used a special marker that detected the bogus bill, the would-be customer demanded the money back and threatened the clerk.
Jerrelle Joseph Griffin, 27, of 611 Johnson St., was arrested Tuesday for two counts of forgery and one count of first-degree harassment. His bond was set at $12,000.
According to police Griffin went to Ali’s West Side Liquor, 919 W. Fifth St., at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday and attempted to buy a pack of Swisher cigars with a $20 bill. When the employee spotted the fake, Griffin said he wanted the bill back. He also claimed he had a gun and would shoot and kill the employee, who held on to the bill and called police.
Officers found four other counterfeit $20 bills in Griffin’s wallet, and Griffin allegedly claimed he received the money from a drug dealer.
The store employee told police that Griffin had been at that store a few weeks earlier and had attempted the same scam with a counterfeit $100 bill, according to court records.
