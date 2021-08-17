 Skip to main content
Man arrested for taking truck from Cedar Falls, crashing into Vinton home
CEDAR FALLS – A Wisconsin man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a pickup from Cedar Falls and crashing it into a house.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Adrian Joe III, 28, of Onalaska, Wis., on Monday for first-degree theft and third-degree burglary.

Joe allegedly took a bag containing blankets from a vehicle parked at 1027 Big Woods Road and then took a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck from 1410 Big Woods on Nov. 4.

The Tacoma was later recovered in Vinton after it hit a house there, according to police. The driver had fled before officers arrived, and investigators found blood on broken glass at the scene. DNA from the blood was consistent with Joe’s profile, according to court records.

Joe was eventually located sleeping in a vehicle parked at the Super Walmart in Brookfield, Wis., in January. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Wisconsin, and he was arrested, according to media accounts. A 9mm handgun was also found in the vehicle.

