Man arrested for taking thousands of dollars from suitcase in Waterloo casino parking lot

WATERLOO – An Anamosa man has been arrested after he allegedly hit the jackpot while rifling through a truck in a Waterloo casino parking lot over the weekend.

Police were called to the Isle Casino Hotel around 9:15 a.m. Saturday for a suspicious person who had been rummaging through a vehicle.

Officers caught up with Matthew John Peterson, 25, of Cemetery Road, as he was walking away from the casino. They found he had a cigarette box containing meth and a meth pipe in his pocket.

They also found he was carrying $62,900 in cash.

Police determined the money had been taken from a briefcase that was in the bed of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with Minnesota plates that was parked in the lot.

Peterson was arrested for first-degree theft and possession of meth. Bond was set at $15,000.

