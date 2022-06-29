Man arrested for taking more than 1,000 rounds of ammo from Cedar Falls store

CEDAR FALLS — Police have arrested a man who allegedly stole more than 1,000 rounds of rifle ammunition from a Cedar Falls store.

Investigators said they arrested Jalen Malik Seals, 22, of Cedar Falls, when he returned the following day and attempted to walk away with even more ammo.

Seals is charged with two counts of felon in possession of ammunition, second-degree theft and third-degree theft, according to Cedar Falls police. Bond was initially set at $7,000.

According to police, Seals and another person entered Blain’s Farm and Fleet, 219 Brandilynn Blvd., on Tuesday and took 1,300 rounds of .223-caliber ammo, the same type used in the popular AR-15 rifle.

On Wednesday, he tried to take 3,000 rounds of .223 from the same store, police said.

Officers have recovered ammunition as part of the investigation.

Police said they believe Seals intended to sell the ammo to others.

The investigation is continuing and other charges are pending.

Seals is currently awaiting trial for an April incident where he allegedly took a $398 TV from Walmart.

