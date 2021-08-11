Man arrested for taking girlfriend's car, leaving her stranded in Waterloo

WATERLOO – An Illinois man has been arrested for allegedly taking his girlfriend’s car during a 2020 trip and leaving her stranded in Waterloo.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Aaron Lee Gilbert Jr., 35, of Spaulding, on Friday on a warrant for first-degree theft. Bond was set at $10,000.

According to court records, Gilbert and his girlfriend were traveling from Sioux City to Gary, Ind., on Dec. 2, 2020, when they pulled into Love’s Travel Center on Greyhound Drive for gas and a bathroom break at about 11 p.m.

When the girlfriend emerged from the women’s room, Gilbert had vanished, and so had her 2016 Dodge Charger. She tried calling Gilbert, but he had turned off his phone, court records state.

The following day, the Charger was found abandoned in Illinois with significant damage, records state.

Police obtained a warrant for Gilbert’s arrest a few days later.

Gilbert remained at large until May 2021 when police spotted him on another trip, traveling 92 mph on Interstate 80 in Coralville. He initially pulled over but then sped off, passing other vehicles on the shoulder and traveling up to 120 mph in a Jeep Renegade, according to court records.