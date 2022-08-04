 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man arrested for taking copper pipe, wire from vacant home

  • 0
Fingerprint
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper pipes and wire and other items from a vacant home.

Police arrested Derrick Alan Moore, 36, on charges of third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, assault on a peace officer with a weapon, interference while armed and eluding.

Bond was set at $17,000.

According to court records, patrol officers stopped Moore in a Toyota RAV4 leaving a Butler Avenue home known as a target for burglars around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday.

The Toyota turned down Dubuque Road and hit speeds of up to 75 mph in a 35 mph zone before driving off road and disappearing. Officers later found the vehicle parked at Moore’s home at 1502 Shultz St.

When police approached Moore, he allegedly threatened them with a barstool. Officers recovered pipes, wire and a TV that had been inside the house along with other items.

People are also reading…

Photos: RAGBRAI rolls through Mason City

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Al-Zawahiri likely killed with top secret R9X ‘Flying Ginsu’ missile

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News