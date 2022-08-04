Man arrested for taking copper pipe, wire from vacant home

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper pipes and wire and other items from a vacant home.

Police arrested Derrick Alan Moore, 36, on charges of third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, assault on a peace officer with a weapon, interference while armed and eluding.

Bond was set at $17,000.

According to court records, patrol officers stopped Moore in a Toyota RAV4 leaving a Butler Avenue home known as a target for burglars around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday.

The Toyota turned down Dubuque Road and hit speeds of up to 75 mph in a 35 mph zone before driving off road and disappearing. Officers later found the vehicle parked at Moore’s home at 1502 Shultz St.

When police approached Moore, he allegedly threatened them with a barstool. Officers recovered pipes, wire and a TV that had been inside the house along with other items.

