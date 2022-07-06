Man arrested for taking $800 worth of meat

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $800 worth of meat from Walmart over the span of three months.

Waterloo police arrested Peter Allen Carr Jr., 57, on Wednesday for seven counts of third-degree theft. He was also arrested for one count of felony failure to register as a sex offender.

Bond was set at $19,000.

According to court records, Carr would enter Walmart on Flammang Drive, select steaks or other meats and place them into a backpack in his shopping cart. He would then leave the store without paying, records state.

He allegedly made seven such trips between April 29 and June 15, each time taking between $81 and $195 worth of products.

During the June 15 visit, he allegedly took both meat and alcohol, court records state.

Authorities also allege Carr declined to verify his sex offender registration information in May. He is required to register because of a 1995 conviction for second-degree sexual abuse for sexually abusing a woman at knifepoint.