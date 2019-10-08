WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested on charges he beat a child with a video game controller charger cord in 2018.
Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested James Obanner, 31, on Monday on a warrant for felony child endangerment causing serious injury. He was released from jail pending trial.
Obanner is accused of striking an elementary school age child on his legs and butt in March 2018. Authorities became aware of the injuries when the child fled from Lowell Elementary School, and when police found him, he said he was afraid to go home, according to court records.
Officials found injuries, and he was taken to then-Covenant Medical Center.
Court records indicate Obanner was staying with the child’s mother. Waterloo police searched the home and found a controller charger in a room that had been secured with a padlock, records state.
