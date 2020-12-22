 Skip to main content
Man arrested for stolen gun in Cedar Falls traffic stop
Man arrested for stolen gun in Cedar Falls traffic stop

CEDAR FALLS – A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found a stolen gun during a traffic stop in Cedar Falls.

London Joseph Wilson, 32, of 1512 W. Second St., was arrested Friday for felon in possession of a firearm, fourth-degree theft, carrying weapons and possession of marijuana. He was later released pending trial.

A Cedar Falls patrol officer stopped a Mercury Mountaineer for speeding in the 6700 block of University Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Friday. Officers found a loaded .45-caliber Smith and Wesson M&P handgun under the front seat. Wilson was a passenger in the vehicle, and he is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a 2012 felony conviction in Missouri, according to court records.

The pistol had been reported stolen from a CAL Ranch store in St. George, Utah, according to court records.

