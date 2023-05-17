WATERLOO — A Vinton man has been arrested for allegedly cashing in another person’s winnings at a Waterloo casino.
Logan Steven Moody, 23, was arrested Monday on a charge of false claim of winnings, a felony.
The charge stems from an Oct. 1 incident at the Isle Casino in Waterloo were an Amana woman had been playing a machine and briefly left for the restroom, tipping her chair to signal that she planned to return.
Moody allegedly approached her machine, collected the winnings, cashed out and left. The incident was recorded on the casino’s security system.
Court records show Moody has been arrested in a number crimes in Tama and Benton counties last year.
On Sept. 12, he allegedly stole a bike from Mickey’s Bar in Vinton, and police found pieces of the bike scattered around his home. Then, on Oct. 2, he allegedly took items from a vehicle parked at the Meskwaki Casino in Tama.
He also allegedly broke into secondary roads buildings in Tama County and took three pickup trucks during October.
