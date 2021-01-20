Man arrested for stealing truck from Cedar Falls, crashing it during chase

CEDAR FALLS – A Manchester man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a pickup truck from Cedar Falls and crashing it during a two-state pursuit.

Police said the driver of the stolen truck ran off following the wreck in a ravine near McGregor, but they found his ID card in the vehicle.

On Tuesday, Devan Patrick Forbes, 22, was arrested for second-degree theft for allegedly taking the silver Chevrolet Silverado. He is also facing charges of eluding, theft and burglary in Clayton County where he allegedly stole another vehicle following the collision.

According to court records, Forbes took the Chevrolet from 2203 Russel Road, Cedar Falls, on Jan. 3. The vehicle was unlocked, and the keys were inside, records state.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Around 10 p.m. on Jan. 4, Prairie du Chien police attempted to stop the truck because it didn’t have a license plate. The pursuit crossed the Mississippi River into Iowa on Highway 18 where the Marquette and McGregor Police Department joined in.

The truck veered onto Keystone Road and crashed a short time later. The driver fled and took another vehicle --- this time a red Silverado --- that was parked in a garage about a mile away.