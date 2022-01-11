 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested for stealing catalytic converters from Waterloo auto repair shop

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from several vehicles at an auto repair business in December.

Waterloo police arrested Elvis Puric, 32, of 1043 Independence Ave., on Sunday for second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft. He was later released pending trial.

Workers at Gosin Auto Repair, 1961 Independence Ave., reported the theft of the emission control devices from five vehicles parked at the shot on Dec. 16. Damage was estimated at $3,150.

Surveillance videos captured images of a white sport utility vehicle, similar to what Puric drives, parking near the business at about 1 a.m. Dec. 16. The footage shows an occupant from the vehicle walking to the shop and then leaving around 3:10 a.m., according to court records.

Records at Alter Metal Recycling showed Puric sold seven converters as scrap in the following days, court records state.

 Puric is currently awaiting sentencing on charges he attempted to break into the Karma Bar on West Fourth Street in February 2018.

