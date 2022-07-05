 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested for shooting gun in the air to celebrate Independence Day

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly shooting guns to celebrate Independence Day.

Neighbors called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Monday after seeing a man firing a gun in his backyard at 1432 Vine St.

Officers found the man sitting in his garage with handguns nearby, and he admitted to shooting into the air to celebrate the Fourth of July, according to court records. Spent shell casings were located in the driveway and backyard.

Police seized two .22-caliber handguns and a 9 mm pistol.

No damage was reported.

Loomis Huang, 43, was arrested for reckless use of a firearm, a misdemeanor.

Police call logs show Waterloo officers received about 160 fireworks complaints in the past week.

