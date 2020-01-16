Man arrested for sexual assault on UNI student

CEDAR FALLS – A Farley man has been arrested in connection with the 2018 sexual assault of a University of Northern Iowa student.
Zachary James Lindauer, 21, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for third-degree sexual abuse. He was released from jail on Thursday pending trial.
According to court records, Lindauer had offered to walk the victim back to her dorm room from a College Hill bar on the night of Aug. 17 into Aug. 18, 2018. At the dorm, he allegedly pushed the victim down and sexually assaulted her while she was incapacitated due to being under the influence, records state.
During the investigation, UNI police found surveillance videos showing Lindauer holding the victim so she didn’t fall as they were heading to her dorm, records state.
The victim didn’t know Lindauer, records state.
