You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man arrested for sexual assault on UNI student
0 comments
breaking featured

Man arrested for sexual assault on UNI student

Zachary James Lindauer

Zachary James Lindauer

CEDAR FALLS – A Farley man has been arrested in connection with the 2018 sexual assault of a University of Northern Iowa student.

Zachary James Lindauer, 21, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for third-degree sexual abuse. He was released from jail on Thursday pending trial.

According to court records, Lindauer had offered to walk the victim back to her dorm room from a College Hill bar on the night of Aug. 17 into Aug. 18, 2018. At the dorm, he allegedly pushed the victim down and sexually assaulted her while she was incapacitated due to being under the influence, records state.

During the investigation, UNI police found surveillance videos showing Lindauer holding the victim so she didn’t fall as they were heading to her dorm, records state.

The victim didn’t know Lindauer, records state.

The Courier's Top 10 Most-Read Crime Stories from 2019

Here are the top 10 most-read stories about crime, cops and courts in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News