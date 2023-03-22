WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for alleged having sexual contact with a 7-year-old girl.
Waterloo police arrested James Kerkula Horace, 43, on Sunday on one count of second-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $25,000.
Authorities allege Horace touched the girl’s groin area at a Waterloo home in December 2022. The child told her mother in January, and the mother went to police.
The girl was interviewed by staff at the Child Protection Center.
