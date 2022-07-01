 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested for sex abuse

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after investigators uncovered a video of him having sex with a girl.

Waterloo police arrested Sebastian Evan Enriquez, 21, of 435 Baltimore St., on Wednesday on one count of second-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $20,000.

Enriquez is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl at his home and recording the encounter.

The incident happened in early June and authorities were notified June 12.

