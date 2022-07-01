Man arrested for sex abuse

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after investigators uncovered a video of him having sex with a girl.
Waterloo police arrested Sebastian Evan Enriquez, 21, of 435 Baltimore St., on Wednesday on one count of second-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $20,000.
Enriquez is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl at his home and recording the encounter.
The incident happened in early June and authorities were notified June 12.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today