Man arrested for setting fires along Waterloo recreational trail
Man arrested for setting fires along Waterloo recreational trail

John Charles Baker Jr

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly setting a series of fires along a recreational trail.

Officers were called to a blaze under the 11th Street Bridge on the north side of the Cedar River around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found two additional fires in grassy areas along the trail.

A man was standing by one of the fires, and he admitted to setting the fires, according to court records. Officers found an open beer bottle on a nearby retaining wall, and a glass pipe was also located.

John Charles Baker Jr., 56, was arrested for third-degree arson, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,600.

