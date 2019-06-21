{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to set fire to a home Thursday night.

Police said Jeremy Ray Henson, 37, also punctured an inflatable pool at the address before he was arrested a few blocks away. Henson, of 1219 E. Ridgeway Ave., was arrested for first-degree arson, public intoxication, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

Police said Henson popped the pool at 132 Elm St. and tore gutters from the home around 6:20 p.m. Thursday. He then ignited a plastic foam cup of lighter fluid on the porch and spread the flammable liquid on the porch. The resident was home at the time and saw him use a lighter to set off the fluid, records state.

There was no major damage from the fire, and authorities found a burnt piece of cup at the scene, and Henson was found at West Second and Baltimore streets.

