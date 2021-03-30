 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested for selling nude photos of ex-girlfriend
0 comments
breaking top story

Man arrested for selling nude photos of ex-girlfriend

{{featured_button_text}}
Devin Jamal Helms

Devin Jamal Helms

CEDAR FALLS – An Ankeny man has been arrested under a new sexploitation charge after he allegedly sold nude photos of his ex-girlfriend from Cedar Falls.

Authorities allege that after the breakup, Devin Jamal Helms, 21, pretended to be the woman in the photos and distributed the images through social media accounts, collecting money through the Venmo app.

“We are finding this to be quite common, that people are selling their photos and other people's photos,” said Capt. Jeff Sitzmann with the Cedar Falls Police Department.

He said people use social media accounts to post partially revealing photos and offering to release the full photos -- for a price.

In the Cedar Falls case, police said Helms had a relationship with the woman for a few months in 2019, and the two exchanged photos, according to court records.

After the relationship ended, Helms allegedly set up a social media account under a made-up name. He used the account to sell fully nude photos of the woman without her consent, court records state.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

Sitzmann said friends of the woman eventually saw the photos, and Cedar Falls police were notified about the incident in May 2020. Investigators tracked the money and found Helms’ bank account at the end, he said.

“We are able to get that Venmo account’s information. Venmo accounts are associated with a bank account,” he said.

Police obtained an arrest warrant charging Helms with first-degree harassment in October 2020, using a section of the Iowa Code added a few years ago to address the dissemination of nude or sexual images without consent, Sitzmann said.

On Monday, Helms was arrested on the warrant.

Get a 6-month digital subscription for $19.99
0 comments
1
5
1
1
5

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Galactic to start testing latest spaceship

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News