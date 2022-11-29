 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested for robbery spree in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls police have arrested one person in connection with a robbery spree that hit two hotels and a convenience store in recent days.

Police arrested Giovonni Deshaun Davis, 24, of 2201 Thunder Ridge Blvd., after he threw a baseball bat during a foot chase on Ridgeway Avenue before dawn on Tuesday.

Davis is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of first-degree burglary and interference.

112922ho-Giovonni Deshaun Davis

Giovonni Deshaun Davis

Investigators also recovered cash from some of the crimes while searching his home Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were called the Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive, around 3:55 a.m. Tuesday after a man took money from the front desk and fled out the back door.

As officers were en route, a second call came in concerning a robbery next door at the Super 8 Motel, 7515 Nordic.

Authorities found Davis in the area, and he tossed his bat and began running.

During the investigation, Davis admitted to the Sunday robbery at the Metro Mart on Franklin Street, according to Cedar Falls police.

