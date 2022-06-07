 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested for robbery in tequila bottle attack

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for robbery for allegedly clubbing a woman with a bottle of tequila and taking her cellphone.

Waterloo police arrested 31-year-old Tarence Demestric Young on Saturday on warrants for first-degree robbery and third-degree burglary. He was also arrested for domestic assault.

Bond was set at $34,000.

Young’s ex-girlfriend told police he ambushed her in her vehicle in the 100 block of Edwards Street around 10:30 p.m. March 8. He allegedly opened the vehicle’s door, took her iPhone 13 and punched her in the head. He then took a bottle of tequila and struck her in the head with it, according to court records.

After the attack, Young allegedly went to her home on in the 1300 block of Leavitt Street, and she discovered a TV set was missing.

clip art squad cars
