Man arrested for putting hands down woman's pants at Cedar Falls bar

CEDAR FALLS – A Boone man has been arrested for allegedly sticking his hand down a woman’s pants at a Cedar Falls bar in October.
Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, 32, was arrested Monday for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. He has been released from jail pending trial.
Authorities allege Whitlatch forcefully placed his right hand down the pants of a woman twice while they were at Deringer’s Public Parlor on Main Street on Oct. 21. The woman later went to police, and investigators found the incident was captured on a security camera, according to court records.
