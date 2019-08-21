{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a hospital security guard with a knife Wednesday morning.

According to court records, Curtis Joseph Kirby, 27, was a patient at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital when he allegedly threatened staff in the emergency department. When a security guard entered the room, Kirby allegedly brandished a pen and then pulled out a folding knife and held it in a threatening manner.

He dropped the knife when the guard, a retired sheriff’s deputy, drew his gun, according to court records.

Kirby was arrested for assault while displaying a weapon and interference.

