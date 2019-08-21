WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a hospital security guard with a knife Wednesday morning.
According to court records, Curtis Joseph Kirby, 27, was a patient at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital when he allegedly threatened staff in the emergency department. When a security guard entered the room, Kirby allegedly brandished a pen and then pulled out a folding knife and held it in a threatening manner.
You have free articles remaining.
He dropped the knife when the guard, a retired sheriff’s deputy, drew his gun, according to court records.
Kirby was arrested for assault while displaying a weapon and interference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.