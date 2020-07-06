Man arrested for pointing gun at neighbors in Waterloo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at neighbors during Independence Day festivities on Saturday night.

Brian Lee Dettmer, 72, of 123 Mosley St., was arrested for intimidation with a weapon. Bond was set at $5,000.

Police said Dettmer and a neighbor have been involved in an ongoing dispute. On Saturday night, the neighbor had friends over, and they were shooting off fireworks, which Dettmer didn’t like, police said.

An argument followed, and Dettmer allegedly pulled out a revolver and pointed it at the group of people.

Police arrived and found a Taurus Judge revolver loaded with .410-bore shotgun shells and a .22-caliber Phoenix handgun.

Court records show Dettmer was charged in a similar incident on July 3, 2015, for allegedly pointing one of same guns at another neighbor following a dispute. In that case, police seized the Taurus revolver, and Dettmer argued self defense during his 2016 trial. He was acquitted, and the weapon was returned to him, according to court records.