You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man arrested for pointing gun at neighbors in Waterloo
0 comments
breaking top story

Man arrested for pointing gun at neighbors in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}
Brian Lee Dettmer

Brian Lee Dettmer

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at neighbors during Independence Day festivities on Saturday night.

Brian Lee Dettmer, 72, of 123 Mosley St., was arrested for intimidation with a weapon. Bond was set at $5,000.

Police said Dettmer and a neighbor have been involved in an ongoing dispute. On Saturday night, the neighbor had friends over, and they were shooting off fireworks, which Dettmer didn’t like, police said.

An argument followed, and Dettmer allegedly pulled out a revolver and pointed it at the group of people.

Police arrived and found a Taurus Judge revolver loaded with .410-bore shotgun shells and a .22-caliber Phoenix handgun.

Court records show Dettmer was charged in a similar incident on July 3, 2015, for allegedly pointing one of same guns at another neighbor following a dispute. In that case, police seized the Taurus revolver, and Dettmer argued self defense during his 2016 trial. He was acquitted, and the weapon was returned to him, according to court records.

Charles Henry Young

Charles Henry Young

Dettmer is one of two people arrested over the weekend for allegedly pointing firearms at people.  Also  on Saturday night, police arrested Charles Henry Young, 69, of 621 Peek St.,  for intimidation with a weapon and seized a revolver after residents  said he pointed a gun at them in the 600 block  of Hope Avenue.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News