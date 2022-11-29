 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested for pointing gun at ex-girlfriend

Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Waterloo police arrested Leonard Wendell Thomas, 34, of 707 W. Seventh St., on Friday for one count of assault while displaying a weapon. Bond was set at $2,000.

This week Waterloo's Violent Crime Apprehension Team seized its 700th firearm during a traffic stop. VCAT was launched in August 2009 to focus on violent crime in the city. The unit falls under the police department’s detective division, and all of the officers assigned to the unit are deputized as task force officers with the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.

The victim told police she saw Thomas at a convenience store around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. When she left, he allegedly chased her in his vehicle and then pulled up beside her at the intersection of West Ninth and South streets, pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot her, according to court records.

The victim told police she recognized the weapon because she had purchased it, and said he took it from her during their relationship, records state.

