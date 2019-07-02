WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for drunken driving after allegedly hitting two houses and two other vehicles over the weekend.
Kokou Souka, 42, of 1147 Lantern Square, was arrested for first-offense operating while intoxicated. He was later released pending trial.
The arrest came after Waterloo police followed a path of destruction that started at about 2:08 a.m. near the intersection of South Hill Drive and Hilltop Road.
Accident reports state that Souka’s Cadillac sport utility vehicle struck a brick wall at the front porch to 1095 South Hill, somehow in reverse, and then pulled away, leaving a bumper cover and crossing a street onto a lawn. The vehicle exited the lawn and hit a Chevrolet Cruze driven by Jacob Schroeder of Waterloo, who was on Hilltop Road.
The Cruze spun around, Schroeder wasn’t injured, and Souka continued on.
As police were arriving at the South Hill address, they were called to a crash at 891 Lynkalee Drive where the Cadillac struck a garage and became stuck. The Cadillac also struck a sport utility vehicle that was parked inside the garage, and the impact partially collapsed the house, according to the accident report. No one was home at the time of the crash.
Souka was also at the crash scene. He told police he had tried to turn but had steering problems. A breath test found an alcohol level of .256, court records state.
