Man arrested for OWI after his car takes gunfire

WATERLOO – A Cedar Rapids man was arrested on drunken driving charges after his vehicle was struck by gunfire early Sunday.

Neighbors called police around 3:10 a.m. Sunday after seeing someone in a vehicle shoot at another vehicle in the 200 block of Cottage Street. The suspect’s vehicle took off, and officers who responded noticed a Chrysler 200 with bullet holes driving past a short time later.

Police stopped the car and found five holes in rear of the vehicle and an empty bottle in the front passenger seat. The driver, 27-year-old Michael Quodale, was arrested for second-offense operating while intoxicated. Bond was set at $2,000.

No injuries were reported, and arrests have been made in the shooting.

