Man arrested for marijuana growing operation

black hawk county sheriff logo patch clip

CEDAR FALLS — A rural Cedar Falls man has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies found a marijuana growing operation in a home while investigating storage shed burglaries.

Black Hawk County deputies arrested Harry Thomas Buttermore, 62, on Thursday on charges of manufacturing marijuana and violation of the drug tax stamp act. He was released pending trial.

According to court records, deputies were investigating the July 2021 theft of parts for a classic car from a storage unit in Washburn. As part of the probe, investigators searched an auto salvage yard and an adjacent home at 1615 E. Dunkerton Road on Oct. 4, 2022.

During the search, authorities discovered a marijuana operation in the basement of the house with plants up to 3-feet tall, LED lights, soil and marijuana stored in kitchen cabinets, according to court records.

