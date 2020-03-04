Man arrested for leaving child unattended, going to casino

Police allege Browne left his daughter in a hotel room at the Isle Casino Hotel on Feb. 18 and then went to the gaming floor at the adjacent casino.

Officers reviewed surveillance camera footage that showed the gaming area and the hallway to the room where Browne was staying, according to court records. Records allege that Browne went to the casino several times, once leaving the girl alone for almost two hours. At one point in the video, the child can be seen opening a door and peering down the hall as if looking for someone, records state.