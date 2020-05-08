You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested for Kwik Star robbery attempt
WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was arrested for attempting to rob a convenience store with a knife.

Christopher Randy Voshell, 29, of 319 Summit Ave., was arrested Thursday on charges of second-degree robbery, a felony, and simple assault.

Police reports indicate Voshell allegedly entered the Kwik Star, 324 Fletcher Ave., with a knife and said he wanted to rob the store. He was detained and later charged with assaulting staff at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

