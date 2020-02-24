Man arrested for in car wash burglaries in Cedar Falls, Waterloo

CEDAR FALLS – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to break into coin boxes at area car washes.

Shain Gordon Slick, 28, of 1292 Downing Court, was arrested Saturday for second-degree criminal mischief and two counts of third-degree burglary. He was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine, and his bond was set at $25,000.

Police allege Slick attempted to drill into the lock on safe in a wash bay at Ultra Spray, 416 Brandilynn Blvd., around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 19.

Then at 3 p.m., Slick was at the Marigold Car Wash, 3520 Marigold St., Waterloo, where he allegedly tried to drill into the vacuum cleaner machines, court records state. When that wasn’t successful, he allegedly broke into the office area and took cash from a desk, records state.

