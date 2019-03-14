Try 3 months for $3

BEAMAN – A Marshalltown man has been arrested after allegedly throwing a TV at a pregnant Beaman woman in February.

Montrell Ryan McClellan, 22, was arrested Tuesday in Boone County on a warrant for misdemeanor domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault with injury. He was taken to the Grundy County Jail, and bond was set at $10,000.

McClellan went to the Beaman address on Feb. 24 and asked the woman to see his 1-year-old daughter, which is apparently against Department of Human Service restrictions. McClellan became upset when the woman refused and she asked a neighbor to take her daughter someplace safe, according to court records.

He allegedly struck her and put his hands around her neck while telling her to shut up. He also threw a television set at her, striking her in the arm before the woman fled to a neighboring apartment and asked for help, records state. The unborn child was unharmed, records state.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments