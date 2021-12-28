Man arrested for having sex with teen inside abandoned Waterloo school

WATERLOO – A former Waterloo man who was found running from a dilapidated elementary school with a teen in 2018 has been arrested on sex abuse charges.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Theron J. Fuller, 25, of Fredericksburg, on Sunday in Janesville on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $15,000.

According to court records, police were called to a report of a burglary in March 2018 and spotted Fuller — then 21 — and a 14-year-old female acquaintance running from the decommissioned Longfellow Elementary School on Edwards Street at about 4 a.m.

Upon further investigation, Waterloo police officers uncovered text and Facebook messages between the two that indicated they were having a sexual relationship. The two allegedly had sexual contact inside the old school building — which at that time had long been vacant — and investigators found DNA implicating Fuller, records state.

A warrant for Fuller’s arrest was issued in January 2021.

Longfellow School closed in 2008 and was used for other programs in the following years. It was torn down in 2019, according to Courier archives.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.