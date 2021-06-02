Man arrested for harassing Waterloo TV news anchor

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly using an ad in The Courier to harass a KWWL news anchor.

Waterloo police arrested Steve Wayne Wilcox, 67, of 216 Brookeridge Drive, on Friday for one count of third-degree harassment, a misdemeanor, in connection with a legal advertisement that ran in the May 27 issue of the newspaper.

He was later released from jail.

According to court records, this isn’t the first time Wilcox has been arrested for harassing TV anchor Olivia Schmitt.

In December, police were called when Wilcox allegedly sent Facebook messages, mail and packages to Schmitt at KWWL. Some of the messages talked about being unable to find her personal phone number. Officers told Wilcox to quit contacting her, and he was arrested when he allegedly continued.

A trial date was set for November.

Then last week, Wilcox allegedly took out a legal ad in The Courier seeking witnesses who might have seen him and the anchor talking live on the air in December. The ad mentioned the arrest and the upcoming trial.

“The whole thing was a hoax,” the ad stated.