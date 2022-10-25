 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested for gun possession following chase

  • Updated
Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after he was found with two firearms following a police chase over the weekend.

Waterloo police arrested Terrell Emanuel Hopkins, 26, for eluding and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $50,000.

According to court records, a patrol officer noticed a Pontiac Grand Prix chasing another vehicle on Broadway Street around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The officer attempted to pull over the Pontiac, but the driver refused to stop for about seven minutes. The driver then pulled over and police found a 5.56 mm Ruger AR-15 pistol loaded with a drum magazine and a loaded 9 mm Glock 17 handgun with an additional 31-round magazine for the Glock, records state.

Hopkins is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2019 felony conviction in Illinois.

Community leaders and law enforcement officials address the topic of gun violence on June 1, 2022, following multiple weekend shootings.
